Mercedes-Benz USA is using “Sandy Springs” in its street address for its new headquarters, a nod to city concerns that it is home to several major corporations that often brand themselves “Atlanta” instead.

On MBUSA’s website, the address for its Customer Assistance Center is given as “1 Mercedes-Benz Drive, Sandy Springs GA 30328.” Whether that address would say “Sandy Springs” or “Atlanta” was a touchy – and unanswered – point in last year’s controversial City Council decision to rename part of Barfield Road for the company.

City officials have long been sensitive to their own branding issue. Other major corporations headquartered in the city, such as UPS and Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, use “Atlanta” in their materials.

MBUSA, which opened its new headquarters in March, did not respond to questions about the address decision.