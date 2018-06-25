Two HIV testing sites will be set up in Brookhaven and Sandy Springs on Wednesday, June 27, as part of National HIV Testing Day.

Local testing partners as well as Greater Than AIDS, a leading national public information response to the domestic HIV/AIDS epidemic, are teaming up with 220 health departments, AIDS service organizations and other community organizations to help provide free HIV testing and information at participating Walgreens stores in more than 180 cities, including metro Atlanta, on National HIV Testing Day.

Local agencies will be at participating Walgreens stores to provide free, confidential and fast test results on site, without the need to schedule an appointment. Counselors will be on hand to answer questions about HIV prevention and treatment options, including PrEP, a medication that offers another effective means of protection for those testing negative for HIV.

Local testing partners will provide trained counselors to conduct the testing and will provide results on-site within minutes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of year-end 2015, the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area ranks fourth in the nation for the prevalence of HIV diagnosis, with more than 30,800 residents having been diagnosed.

Testings sites:

Walgreens, 7530 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Testing Partner: Aniz, Inc.

Hours: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Walgreens, 2320 N Druid Hills Road NE, Brookhaven, GA 30329

Testing Partner: Atlanta Harm Reduction Coalition Inc

Hours: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.