A man was shot behind an apartment complex on Lenox Road and Buford Highway near I-85 early June 25, according to Atlanta police.

The 28-year-old victim was shot, possibly multiple times, at around 5 a.m. during an argument between him and another man, witnesses told APD.

The people were arguing in the woods behind the apartment complex at 2572 Lenox Road in an area where homeless people are known to stay, APD said in a written statement.

The victim was alert and breathing while being transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, APD said.

The investigation is ongoing.