From Dunwoody Police reports dated June 9 through June 16. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

6100 block of Abercorn Avenue — On June 9, at midnight, items were reported missing from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 9, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On June 9, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On June 9, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 9, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On June 9, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of North Peachtree Road — On June 10, in the early morning, two incidents of forced-entry burglary to a non-residence were reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On June 10, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 10, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On June 10, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On June 10, at night, items were stolen from a building.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 11, around noon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On June 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On June 11, at night, items were reported stolen from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 12, in the early morning, a forced-entry burglary to a non-residence was reported.

4800 block of Lakeside Drive — On June 12, in the afternoon, items were reported stolen from a car.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On June 12, in the evening, a car was reported stolen.

4600 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On June 12, in the evening, a forced-entry burglary was reported at a home.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On June 12, at night, items were reported missing from a vehicle.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 14, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 14, at noon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On June 14, at noon, items were reported missing from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On June 14, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a building.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 15, in the afternoon, two people were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 15, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 15, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 16, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 16, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.