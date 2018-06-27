The annual Sandy Springs Festival this fall will add an “international” and “ethnic” showcase called the “Cultural Corner.”

Heritage Sandy Springs, the organization that runs the festival, is seeking international artists, civic organizations and restaurants and other businesses to apply for participation.

“As Sandy Springs has grown, it has become home to an increasingly diverse international population that has put down roots in the area and enriched the community with their unique cultures,” says a Heritage press release announcing the showcase.

The “Cultural Corner” will be staged on Mount Vernon Highway next to City Springs. In its 33rd year, the festival is expanding from the area of Heritage Green park along Sandy Springs Circle to include the city’s new civic center as well.

This year’s festival will run Sept. 22 and 23. The application deadline to participate in the “Cultural Corner” is July 23. For application details, email festival@heritagesandysprings.org.

For more details about the festival, see sandyspringsfestival.com.