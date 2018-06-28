The Brookhaven City Council approved June 28 a 2.74 millage rate, the same rate it has been for the past four years.

Based on figures in the recently-released tax digest, the 2.74 rate will generate just under $9 million in property tax revenue, according to CFO Steve Chapman. This represents slightly less than 7 percent of the total DeKalb County’s total millage bill, he said.

The 2.74 millage rate – which is $2.74 for every $1,000 of assessed value of property – applies to homeowners and businesses.

The council also adopted a 6.45 millage rate for the special tax district created in 2014 in the I-85 and North Druid Hills area where Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Executive Park are located. When the city annexed this area four years ago, it determined it would need additional police officers and code enforcement officials. The tax district was created to cover the costs for these services.