Dunwoody activists are hosting a speaking event July 10 featuring a staff member of a Columbus-area nonprofit that helps families visit immigrants held in a federal detention center.

While the event will double as a fundraiser for the nonprofit, called El Refugio, organizer Jill Vogin said it is open to anyone who wants to hear and ask more about immigration detention policies and effects on families.

JoAnn Weiss will speak about El Refugio, which operates a house across the street from the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga. The center is a privately owned prison used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Vogin, who is known for knitting sweaters with liberal political themes, was among the organizers of last year’s silent vigil at Brook Run Park for victims of the Las Vegas concert massacre.

The event will be held July 10, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Brass Tap, 4505 Ashford-Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody’s Park Place shopping center. It will be a fundraiser in terms of the Brass Tap donating the profits of the event’s food and drink sales to El Refugio. For more information, see a Facebook event notice here.