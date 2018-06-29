The statewide “Hands-Free Georgia Act” takes effect July 1, prohibiting drivers from holding cell phones in an effort to reduce distracted driving.

Under the new law, drivers cannot have a phone in their hand or use any part of their body to support their phone. Texts may not be written or read unless using voice-to-text technology, according to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Drivers are allowed to talk on the phone or watch GPS navigation as long as they are using hands-free technology.

Penalties include a $50 fine for the first offense, $100 for the second and $150 for the third and after, according to the law.

For more information, visit the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s website summarizing the new law.