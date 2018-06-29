A suspect allegedly fired a gun and stole two vehicles during a June 28 home invasion at 5277 Winters Chapel Road, according to Dunwoody Police.

“The victim reported that he heard loud noises [at about 10 p.m.] coming from within the home but did not initially realize that someone had broken in,” Sgt. Robert Parsons said in a press release.

“The victim reported that moments later, an unknown white or Hispanic male suspect opened the door to where the victim was and fired a single shot at him and then fled. The bullet did not strike the victim,” Parsons said.

Stolen from the residence was a white 2007 Cadillac Escalade with Georgia license plate number RJN6719 and a white 2018 Ford F-150, license plate unknown.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Anthony Stallings at anthony.stallings@dunwoodyga.gov or at 678-382-6921.

Anonymous tips may be submitted via the Submit a Crime Tip tab at www.dunwoodypolice.com or by texting C-R-I-M-E-S (274-637). Use the key word DPDTIPS at the start of the text message.