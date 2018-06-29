The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. ramp closure

July 5-6: Southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, detour onto Glenridge Connector, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

June 29-30: Southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, alternating two right lanes and two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

July 6-7: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

July 6-7: Northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

July 6-7: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass to east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway closure

July 6-7: Closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, detour onto Abernathy Road and Barfield Road, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closure

June 29-30: Northbound under I-285, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On July 6, 1:30 to 2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have period traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.