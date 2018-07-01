The 49th annual AJC Peachtree Road Race will start in Buckhead near Lenox Square mall and run to Piedmont Park in Midtown closing several major roads before and during the July 4 race.

Peachtree Road will close at midnight between Lenox Road and Around Lenox Parkway on July 4, according to information from the Atlanta Track Club, which holds the race.

All other road closures around the start will occur at 4:30 a.m. for vehicular traffic and 6 a.m. for foot traffic, according to the organization.

See below for the full road closure list:

Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road

Ga. 400 northbound exit ramp at Lenox Road

Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road

Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road

Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to Ga. 400

Phipps Boulevard from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road

Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road

Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road

Pritchard Way from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road

Lakeside Drive from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road

Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road

Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road

Wright Ave from Lenox Road to Oak Valley Road