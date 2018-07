Three Riverwood International Charter School Students are visiting Germany as part of a program led by former Fulton County Chairman John Eaves.

Malcolm Stewart, LaBrauns Stinson and Zechiah Weekley were chosen to participate in the 2018 Global Youth Ambassador Program, according to a press release.

The students are attending high school classes in Nuremberg, visiting Munich and Berlin and cultural sites.

The students stay with local families, according to the release.