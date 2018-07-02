Atlanta’s Department of Public Works is rolling out new trash pickup routes and schedules to improve efficiency, the city announced.

The new schedules and routes are planned to begin July 9. The schedule will move from picking four days a week to five days, affecting about 100,000 households and 10,000 businesses, according to a press release.

To find the new schedule for an address, click here.

The new routes reduce travel distance per route by about 20 percent, the release said.

“The optimization will allow us to reduce the number of trucks we have to deploy daily and reduce equipment shortages,” said William Johnson, the Department of Public Works commissioner, in the release.

Residents who have questions about the new collection schedule should contact ATL311, the release said.