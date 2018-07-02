Dunwoody’s annual Fourth of July Parade’s theme for 2018 is “Dunwoody Salutes America and the Arts” with Spruill Center for the Arts CEO Bob Kinsey honored as this year’s parade grand marshal.

The parade steps off at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Jett Ferry Road, proceeds west on Mount Vernon Road to Dunwoody Village and turns right onto Dunwoody Village Parkway.

Parade spectators are encouraged to set up chairs along Mount Vernon Road and Dunwoody Village Parkway up to the shops on the right and the parade entrance into Dunwoody Village, according to city officials. Spectators will be blocked from viewing the parade on the east side of Jett Ferry Road on Mount Vernon Road due to the staging and setup for parade participants. Viewing will start on the west side of Jett Ferry Road on Mount Vernon Road.

Mount Vernon Road, between Jett Ferry Road and Dunwoody Village will be closed approximately from 8:40 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

The popular ceremony of swearing in of new American citizens that has taken place following the parade since 2015 will not happen this year. The federal government backed out of hosting the event that swore in some 80 new citizens last year, saying it will hold a smaller event at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library instead.

Volunteers are still needed. Contact Pam Tallmadge at 770-354-7653 or july4parade@dunwoodyga.org for more information.