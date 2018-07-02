The SUV missing after a woman was killed in her Sandy Springs home June 27 has been found, but police say they still have no suspect. Authorities have boosted the reward for the arrest and conviction of the killer to a total of $12,000.

Kay Thomasson, 71, was found dead in her Old Woodbine Road house by family members. Her Kia Sorrento SUV was missing, but was found June 30 at a Chamblee apartment complex, according to Sandy Springs Police spokesperson Sgt. Sam Worsham.

Worsham said a suspect has not been identified.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office said it has not yet officially determined Thomasson’s cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Atlanta at 404-577-8477. The Sandy Springs Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward and Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward.

–Evelyn Andrews and John Ruch