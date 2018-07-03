The Brookhaven Braves baseball team made up of 7-year-old players recently won the 7U State Championship in Dacula.The team plays in the Murphey Candler Baseball League.

“This summer is the group’s first exposure to tournament baseball. A summer season filled with four tournaments which included a runner-up finish, a championship finish, and then ultimately a state championship finish,” head coach Ronnie Robinson Jr. said in an email.

The 7U Brookhaven Braves finished 12-5-1 overall.

In the Georgia State Championship 7U Division, the Brookhaven Braves tied the Hopewell Broncos 11-11, defeated the Parkview Panthers 15-6, defeated the East Side Tornadoes, defeated the Hopewell Broncos 24-7 and, finally, defeated the Grayson Rams 17-15 to become Georgia State Champions.

In the front row from left to right: Liam Bruening, Harrison Durke, Adriano Espelosin, Logan Weston, Austin Blackburn and Roman Serrano.

In the middle row from left to right: Sam Rosa, Drew Rolfes, James Murtha, Drew Robinson, Henry Gregozeski, #11 Landon Gervin

In the back row from left to right: Coach Patrick Rosa, Coach Ronnie Robinson, Jr., Coach Chris Weston, Coach Taylor Durke

Also on the team is Brian Liu.