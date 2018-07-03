Brookhaven’s Parks & Recreation Department is hosting its fourth annual “It Starts in the Park” 5K/1K to celebrate July as National Parks and Recreation Month. The race will be Saturday, July 21, at 7:15 a.m. at Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Race fees are $25 before July 3, $30 July 4-19, and $35 on-site. Awards for various categories will be presented. Click to register online: http://itstartsinthepark5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx…

Volunteers are needed to help between 6:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on race day. All ages are welcome. Duties include checking in pre-registered participants, taking registration/money for people signing up on-site, staff the corner of a small side street intersection while racers pass by, staff a water table during the race, helping pass out shirts and giving out awards post-race.

For more information about the race or to volunteer, email Philip Mitchell at Philip.Mitchell@BrookhavenGA.gov, or call 404-637-0512.