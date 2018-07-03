The DeKalb County Sanitation Division’s administrative and field operations will be closed Wednesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

Garbage, recyclable materials and yard trimmings collection for residential customers will be based on the revised collection schedule below:

Wednesday, July 4 – Independence Day observed; no collection service.

Wednesday, July 4 – Independence Day observed; no collection service.

Thursday, July 5 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, July 4, will be serviced on Thursday, July 5.

Friday, July 6 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, July 5, will be serviced on Friday, July 6.

The Sanitation Division’s administrative office, Central and North Transfer Stations and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, and will reopen on Thursday, July 5, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

