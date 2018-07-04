Dunwoody Senior Baseball’s Middle School League wrapped up its season in April at the new baseball fields adjacent to Brook Run Park and Peachtree Charter Middle School. There were 38 teams from public and private schools in the Atlanta area, including four teams from Peachtree Charter Middle School, who played a 12-game season and playoffs in five different brackets.

The playoff results were:

A Bracket: 1. Marist 2. Dunwoody-Red (PCMS) 3. Wesleyan 4. St Pius X-Blue

B1 Bracket: 1. Ridgeview Charter Middle School 2. Sandy Springs Middle School-Orange

B2 Bracket: 1. Dunwoody-Blue 2. Pace Academy 3. Mt Vernon 4. Greater Atlanta Christian

C Bracket: 1. Lions (from Lovett) 2. Galloway 3. Sutton B 4. St Pius X-White

D Bracket: 1. Sandy Springs Middle School-Blue 2. Chamblee Dogs 3. Mt Bethel 4. Davis Academy

“This was the first season since DSB left Dunwoody Park last year to make way for the new Austin Elementary School,” said DSB Treasurer John Crawford in a press release.

“Because of construction delays at the new location at PCMS, much of the season was played at alternate fields in various locations such as Chamblee, Doraville, Brookhaven, Atlanta, Sandy Springs and Dunwoody’s Marcus Jewish Community Center,” Crawford said. “One of the new fields was completed on March 17. The new field has artificial turf and received high marks from all the teams that played on it.”

City spokesperson Bob Mullen said June 28 that both fields are now operational with lighting and scoreboards and are are being used by DSB for game play. The concessions facility is now offering drinks and pre-packaged items and the full kitchen and grill are expected to be completed and ready to use by late July.

Foul ball netting was put up in late June and crews are finishing up the batting cages. Work remaining to be done include parking lot paving and minor site work, Mullen said. Recent daily rainstorms have hampered some of the progress.

A Bracket Champion: Marist. The Marist School team is comprised of: (Back Row, left to right) Coach Ron Elgin, Will Gerrick, Quinn Gooding, Chandler Heath, Preston Larmore, Jacob Reina, Andrew Mannelly, Quinn Damm, Sam Bridges, Griffin McDonald, Ryan McTighe, Wilson Binder, Coach Thad Gould and Coach Taylor Trapani. (Front Row, left to right) Jack Ilse, Thomas Termini, Colin Albright, Joe Blum, Ty Cosse, Ripp Perez and Isaac Coronado.

B1 Bracket Champion: Ridgeview Charter Middle School. Top Row- from left to right: Coach, Alex Batka, George Thomas, Tahj Walden, Ansel Best, Lucas Jordan, Will Pettyjohn, Nathan Dunagan, Coach Alan Rhodes. Bottom Row- left to right: Henry Schmitz, Will Burage, Mark Miller, Zack Cigelske, Wesley Bass, Tyler Freer, Gavin Pointer, Burke Cigelske.

B2 Bracket Champion: Dunwoody-Blue. Head Coach Steven Etcher and Assistant Coach Steve Gephardt. 8th Graders: Sam Cole, Colin Couch, Blake Frost, Daniel Keohane, Steven Pugmire, Nathan Rindsberg, Oliver Romanoff, and Shane Soderberg. 7th Graders: Jake Hutchens, Cooper Kuriger, Jake Lawson, Porter LeDoyen, and Michael Mattison.

C Bracket Champion: Lions. Coaches: Trevor Holder, James Wiley. Back row (left to right) Cole Nevins, Sims DeLong, Kyle Walters, Christopher Fielden, Anderson Beavor, Hayden Bernard, Randolph Smith. Front row (left to right) J.P. Mackin, Jake Shapiro, Hamilton Stewart, Jack Ghegan, Henry Hicks, Trick Marshall, Bear Kaufman.

D Bracket Champion: Sandy Springs Middle School-Blue. Players: Amari Jsames, Charles Seawell, Dane Messier, Daniel Jackson, Eli Simon, Eli Duhig, Ethan Vayle, Kody Monley, Max Peoples, Nicholas Clyde, Owen Olson, Ryan Zaparaniuk, Walker Betzer, Will Stevenson. Coaches:Josh Shailer, Carlos Love.