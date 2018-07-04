A toiletry drive for homeless veterans, with a drop-off location in Sandy Springs’ medical center, will begin July 4 and run through Sept. 7.

The seventh annual “Stand Up for Stand Down” drive is sponsored by the nonprofit Georgia District Pilot International Clubs and Georgia Cancer Specialists, an affiliate of Northside Hospital Cancer Institute.

According to organizers, last year’s drive collected more than 10,000 pounds of toiletry items in 2,000 “comfort bags” – so many that excess items went to other nonprofits for distributions to hurricane survivors.

The drive is seeking travel- or sample-size toiletry and personal care items, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, hand sanitizer, combs, brushes, body wash, soap, shampoo, conditioner, lotion and feminine products.

Donations can be dropped off at any of 26 Georgia Cancer Specialists locations, including Centre Pointe, 1100 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Suite 600, Sandy Springs.

For more information on dropoff locations, see gacancer.com. For more about “Stand Up for Stand Down,” see facebook.com/SU4SD.