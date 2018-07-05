The Brookhaven City Council has approved a $127,000 contract with Gresham Smith & Partners for a comprehensive study of the North Druid Hills corridor from Peachtree Road to Buford Highway.

Work on the study is expected to begin in August and city officials say there will be at least three open houses to solicit public input.

The North Druid Hills corridor study (NDHCS) is a visioning process that will develop a general consensus for long-range options to improve traffic operations, safety and multi-modal connectivity for the North Druid Hills corridor, according to city officials. The study will be completed in conjunction with the traffic analysis associated with the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Master Plan and I-85/North Druid Hills interchange improvement.

Current average daily traffic volumes range from 50,000 vehicles per day between Briarcliff Road and I-85, over 35,000 vehicles per day north of I-85 to East Roxboro Road, and 15,400 vehicles per day between East Roxboro Road and Peachtree Road/SR 141. The intersection of North Druid Hills Road and Peachtree Road/SR 141 in 2016 was about 45,000 vehicles per day.

“North Druid Hills is a key city corridor and this comprehensive traffic analysis will ensure the major developments around the I-85 interchange, as well as any future redevelopment of the Brookhaven MARTA station are integrated,” said Brookhaven City Manager Christian Sigman in a press release.

CHOA spokesperson Brian Brodrick said CHOA will work with the city to ensure all Children’s related transportation projects are considered as part of the North Druid Hills corridor study.

“While Brookhaven’s corridor study of North Druid Hills goes well beyond our boundaries, we are supportive of any additional efforts to improve traffic and connectivity in the corridor,” he said.

Gresham Smith & Partners is the same firm which conducted the Ashford-Dunwoody Corridor Study approved last year.