Thousands of people lined Mount Vernon Road early July 4 to watch the annual 4th of July Parade that featured many politicians this year as the July 24 runoff and a November election approach.

A popular tradition is for people to set up chairs and tents the night before, if not earlier, to stake their good viewing spots along the approximate 2-mile route that ends in Dunwoody Village.

Parade marshal Vince Pesce was stationed at Vernon Oaks and Mount Vernon Road where hundreds had gathered to watch the parade. He said he has been volunteering at the parade since it started in the 1970s. Last year he rode with the Korean vets, but this year wanted to be back working along the route.

“I’d rather be here communing with folks,” he said. He said he loves volunteering and does so for many other organizations, too, such as with the VFW and USO.

This year he convinced his girlfriend of four years, Jinna Clark, who recently retired from teaching English as a second language in Clarkston, to volunteer at the parade. Her first year as a parade marshal, after years of watching, was deemed a success.

“I like how everybody is here and enjoying themselves and we’re celebrating our independence,” she said.

Veterans from different branches of the military and from different wars rode in classic cars and, like every year, received extended applause from those watching.

This year, many residents were particularly excited to have the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile ride in this year’s parade, a first.

The parade is sponsored by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association.

