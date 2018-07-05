The annual “Movies by Moonlight” free outdoor film screening series kicks off Aug. 24 at a new City Springs location with Disney’s acclaimed animated film “Coco.”

Held in recent years at a nearby church activities center, “Movies by Moonlight” is moving for its 14th year to City Green, the new park at the City Springs civic center, located along Mount Vernon Highway between Roswell Road and Sandy Springs Circle. The event is sponsored by Leadership Sandy Springs.

Food trucks and children’s activities begin at 6 p.m. and the film, shown an inflatable screen, begins at dusk. The event concludes around 10 p.m.

Other films this year include “The Greatest Showman” on Sept. 7 and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” on Oct. 5.

For more information, see leadershipsandysprings.org.