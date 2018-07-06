The July 24 runoff election will determine the Democratic challenger in a local Congressional race, as well as deciding a Fulton County Superior Court judgeship. The Reporter Newspapers asked candidates in those races about themselves and their policies. For their answers, click their name or photo below.

6th Congressional District (Brookhaven/Dunwoody/Sandy Springs)

Democrats Kevin Abel and Lucy McBath are competing on the July 24 runoff ballot for the right to challenge Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Karen Handel in the 6th Congressional District, which includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, Cobb County and other north Fulton communities. McBath did not submit a response; to view her candidate website, click here.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge (Buckhead/Sandy Springs)

Kevin Farmer and Fani Willis are competing for an open Fulton County Superior Court judge position on the July 24 runoff ballot. The winner of the runoff will win the race, which is nonpartisan.