Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting of a wedding guest on July 8 at the Brookhaven Capital City Club, an exclusive country club that sits on the border of Brookhaven and Buckhead.

Police said they responded about 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 8, to a call about a pedestrian robbery in the vicinity of 53 West Brookhaven Drive. There they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and who was transported to Piedmont Hospital.

Three other victims were also found who told police they had left a wedding reception at the Capital City Club and were waiting for an Uber ride at the corner of West Brookhaven Drive and Capital City Lane. While they were waiting, a vehicle approached them and stopped a short distance away. A young black male wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt got out of the vehicle, walked up to the four people waiting for their ride, took out a handgun and demanded their belongings.

The four gave the suspect their belongings and the suspect was walking to return to his car when one of the victims attempted to follow the suspect.

The suspect then fired one round, striking the victim in the gut. The suspect then got into the vehicle and fled the scene.

“Investigators are following up on all leads,” according to APD spokesperson Jarius Daugherty.

The Capital City Club in Brookhaven is a members only country club surrounded by tony homes. The club includes an 18-hole golf course surrounding an approximate 25-acre lake in the middle of the 110-acre property.