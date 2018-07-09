The Sandy Springs Police Department has increased the reward for information on the June 27 homicide case to $100,000, officers said at a July 9 press conference.

Kay Thomasson, 71, was found dead in her Old Woodbine Road house by family members. Police have since recovered her missing SUV and released a surveillance video from a security camera that shows a suspect walking around the house.

Officers are looking for a black man with a medium build and dark clothing who was seen in the video, according to a press release.

The Sandy Springs Police Department is asking for anyone who may recognize the suspect in the video to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, according to the release.

Thomasson’s Kia Sorrento SUV was missing, but was found June 30 at a Chamblee apartment complex, the department said.

“We have been working tirelessly on this case. Our intention is to keep doing that until we successfully conclude this investigation,” said Deputy Chief Keith Zgnoc at the conference.

Katie Gryglas, Thomasson’s daughter, asked for the community’s help to identify the suspect during the press conference.

“We know this is a community who takes care of their neighbors, and we’re asking you now to help take care of someone who mattered greatly to us,” Gryglas said. “Please, if you know anything, come forward.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Atlanta at 404-577-8477. The Sandy Springs Police Department is offering a $100,000 reward, which includes Crime Stoppers’ $2,000 reward.

–Evelyn Andrews and John Ruch