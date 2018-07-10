From Brookhaven Police reports dated June 10 through June 17. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Theft and Burglary
1200 block of Druid Knoll Drive — On June 10, around midnight, items were reported missing from a vehicle.
1200 block of Druid Knoll Drive — On June 10, in the early morning, an entering auto incident was reported.
3500 block of Brookleigh Lane — On June 10, in the early morning, an entering auto incident was reported.
1200 block of Druid Knoll Drive — On June 10, in the early morning, items were reported missing from a vehicle.
1200 block of Druid Knoll Drive — On June 10, in the early morning, an entering auto incident was reported.
1200 block of Druid Knoll Drive — On June 10, in the morning, five cars were illegally entered.
1200 block of Druid Knoll Drive — On June 10, in the morning, items were removed from a car.
2700 block of Apple Valley Road — On June 10, in the evening, an entering auto incident was reported.
2800 block of Brookhaven View — On June 10, in the evening, items were taken from a car.
700 block of Brookhaven Way — On June 10, in the evening, items were taken from a car.
1700 block of Foresta Court — On June 10, at night, an entering auto incident was reported.
3700 block of Ashford Trace — On June 11, in the early morning, items were taken from a car.
700 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On June 11, in the morning, two people reported items missing from cars.
2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On June 11, in the morning, an entering auto incident was reported.
1100 block of Town Boulevard — On June 11, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.
2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On June 11, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.
4400 block of Peachtree Road — On June 12, at noon, a theft was reported.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On June 12, in the afternoon, a car was stolen.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On June 12, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.
4100 block of Peachtree Road — On June 12, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On June 12, at night, a theft was reported.
Assault
1400 block of N. Cliff Valley Way — On June 10, in the early morning, a criminal trespass incident was reported.
2000 block of Buford Highway — On June 10, in the early morning, an aggravated stalking incident was reported.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On June 10, in the early morning, a criminal trespass incident was reported.
3400 block of Clairmont Road — On June 12, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.
2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On June 12, in the evening, a simple battery incident was reported.
2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On June 12, at night,a simple assault was reported.
3400 block of Clairmont Road — On June 13, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On June 16, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of family violence.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On June 17, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of family violence.
Arrests
2000 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On June 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
1700 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On June 10, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3300 block of Clairmont Road — On June 10, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
1900 block of Bramblewood Drive — On June 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
1500 block of Nancy Creek Drive — On June 11, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of special prohibitions in a park.
800 block of Town Boulevard — On June 11, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of commiting a hit and run.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On June 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On June 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On June 12, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On June 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On June 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.
3000 block of Clairmont Road — On June 13, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On June 13, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.
1500 block of Briarwood Road — On June 13, at night, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a controlled substance.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On June 14, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On June 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On June 14, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On June 15, in the early morning, a man and a woman were arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
North Druid Hills Road — On June 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On June 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On June 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended registration.
1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On June 15, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On June 16, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On June 16, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.
3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 16, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On June 16, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On June 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.
3600 block of Clairmont Road — On June 16, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.
Other Incident
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On June 11, at midnight, someone received a loitering violation.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On June 11, in the afternoon, drugs were recovered.
2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On June 11, in the afternoon, financial transaction fraud was reported.
2500 block of Briarcliff Road — On June 12, in the evening, a hit and run incident was reported.
2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On June 13, at noon, a criminal trespass warning was issued.