From Brookhaven Police reports dated June 10 through June 17. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

1200 block of Druid Knoll Drive — On June 10, around midnight, items were reported missing from a vehicle.

1200 block of Druid Knoll Drive — On June 10, in the early morning, an entering auto incident was reported.

3500 block of Brookleigh Lane — On June 10, in the early morning, an entering auto incident was reported.

1200 block of Druid Knoll Drive — On June 10, in the early morning, items were reported missing from a vehicle.

1200 block of Druid Knoll Drive — On June 10, in the early morning, an entering auto incident was reported.

1200 block of Druid Knoll Drive — On June 10, in the morning, five cars were illegally entered.

1200 block of Druid Knoll Drive — On June 10, in the morning, items were removed from a car.

2700 block of Apple Valley Road — On June 10, in the evening, an entering auto incident was reported.

2800 block of Brookhaven View — On June 10, in the evening, items were taken from a car.

700 block of Brookhaven Way — On June 10, in the evening, items were taken from a car.

1700 block of Foresta Court — On June 10, at night, an entering auto incident was reported.

3700 block of Ashford Trace — On June 11, in the early morning, items were taken from a car.

700 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On June 11, in the morning, two people reported items missing from cars.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On June 11, in the morning, an entering auto incident was reported.

1100 block of Town Boulevard — On June 11, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On June 11, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On June 12, at noon, a theft was reported.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On June 12, in the afternoon, a car was stolen.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On June 12, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

4100 block of Peachtree Road — On June 12, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On June 12, at night, a theft was reported.

Assault

1400 block of N. Cliff Valley Way — On June 10, in the early morning, a criminal trespass incident was reported.

2000 block of Buford Highway — On June 10, in the early morning, an aggravated stalking incident was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On June 10, in the early morning, a criminal trespass incident was reported.

3400 block of Clairmont Road — On June 12, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On June 12, in the evening, a simple battery incident was reported.

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On June 12, at night,a simple assault was reported.

3400 block of Clairmont Road — On June 13, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On June 16, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of family violence.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On June 17, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of family violence.

Arrests

2000 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On June 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

1700 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On June 10, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On June 10, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1900 block of Bramblewood Drive — On June 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1500 block of Nancy Creek Drive — On June 11, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of special prohibitions in a park.

800 block of Town Boulevard — On June 11, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of commiting a hit and run.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On June 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On June 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On June 12, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On June 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On June 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On June 13, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On June 13, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.

1500 block of Briarwood Road — On June 13, at night, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a controlled substance.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On June 14, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On June 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On June 14, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On June 15, in the early morning, a man and a woman were arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

North Druid Hills Road — On June 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On June 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On June 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended registration.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On June 15, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On June 16, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On June 16, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 16, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On June 16, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On June 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On June 16, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

Other Incident

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On June 11, at midnight, someone received a loitering violation.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On June 11, in the afternoon, drugs were recovered.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On June 11, in the afternoon, financial transaction fraud was reported.

2500 block of Briarcliff Road — On June 12, in the evening, a hit and run incident was reported.

2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On June 13, at noon, a criminal trespass warning was issued.