The Following is pulled from a from a Zone Two weekly report from the Atlanta Police Department for May 27 through June 2. It is the first report to be available since the police department recovered from the city of Atlanta cyber attack on its computer systems.

Aggravated Assaults: 1

Rape: 2

Burglary: 9

Robbery: 0

Larceny from Auto: 63

Larceny: 23

Auto Theft: 12

Arrests:

Aggravated Assault: 0

Larceny: 16

Auto Theft: 2

Narcotics: 1

Traffic: 14

Warrants: 8