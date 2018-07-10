From Dunwoody Police reports dated June 9 through June 16. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft
6100 block of Abercorn Avenue — On June 9, at midnight, items were reported missing from a car.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 9, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.
1200 block of Hammond Drive — On June 9, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
1100 block of Hammond Drive — On June 9, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 9, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
1100 block of Hammond Drive — On June 9, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4300 block of North Peachtree Road — On June 10, in the early morning, two incidents of forced-entry burglary to a non-residence were reported.
100 block of Perimeter Center — On June 10, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 10, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 10, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.
1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On June 10, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.
5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On June 10, at night, items were stolen from a building.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 11, around noon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
1200 block of Hammond Drive — On June 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On June 11, at night, items were reported stolen from a car.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 12, in the early morning, a forced-entry burglary to a non-residence was reported.
4800 block of Lakeside Drive — On June 12, in the afternoon, items were reported stolen from a car.
2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On June 12, in the evening, a car was reported stolen.
4600 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On June 12, in the evening, a forced-entry burglary was reported at a home.
1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On June 12, at night, items were reported missing from a vehicle.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 14, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 14, at noon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On June 14, at noon, items were reported missing from a car.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On June 14, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a building.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 15, in the afternoon, two people were arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 15, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 15, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 16, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 16, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
Arrests
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On June 9, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of providing false representations to police.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.
I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 10, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of speeding.
2100 block of Bucktrout Place — On June 10, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of family battery.
4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On June 11, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.
4500 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On June 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
100 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On June 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
1200 block of Hammond Drive — On June 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
Savoy Drive/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On June 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
5000 block of Lakeside Drive — On June 13, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Ravinia Parkway — On June 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Ravinia Parkway — On June 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Ravinia Parkway — On June 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
100 block of Perimeter Center — On June 14, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct under the influence.
I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On June 14, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
1200 block of Hammond Drive — On June 14, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 14, at night, a man was arrested and accused of fraud through impersonation.
4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 15, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 15, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
1500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
5800 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On June 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.
I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On June 16, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
Other Incidents
1800 block of North Shallowford Road — On June 14, after midnight, a stolen car was recovered.
100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 14, in the afternoon, someone was cited for having a suspended registration.