The city has set a July 25 open house for residents to provide input on northern Roswell Road redevelopment.

The meeting is planned to be held in Sherwood Event Hall, located in the north end at 8610 Roswell Road, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., a press release said.

The open house is meant to gather resident input that will be used to shape the plans for the city’s north end, which are being guided by the North End Revitalization Task Force, the release said.

The city created the task force to study ways to spur redevelopment and propose affordable housing policy for the area. The task force’s first public meeting is set for July 11 at 5:30 at City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.

The July 25 open house is “the first public meeting intended to take in citizen input,” the release said.

Another open house is planned for mid-October, although a specific date has not yet been set, city spokesperson Dan Coffer said in an email.