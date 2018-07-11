The bank that purchased naming rights to the amphitheater at Buckhead’s Chastain Park was acquired last month by another company, raising the question whether the amphitheater could be due for another name change.

State Bank & Trust Company signed a multiyear agreement with Live Nation, which operates the facility, to name the city-owned event venue in April.

With the deal, Chastain Park Amphitheatre became State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.

The Georgia-based State Bank has several branches throughout the metro area, including one on West Paces Ferry Road. The company was acquired in May by Texas-based Cadence Bancorporation.

Danielle Kernell, a Cadence spokesperson, said the company is not making announcements about name changes and other details until the deal is approved by regulators, which is expected to happen later this year.