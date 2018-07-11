A New York-based hotel group announced plans July 11 to build a 200-room hotel at the site of a small shopping center on Buckhead’s Roswell Road.

The property would be developed by Dream Hotel Group and would include 80,000 square feet of office and retail space, five dining and nightlife venues, a spa, rooftop pool and 90 residences, according to a press release.

It is planned for 3261 Roswell Road, a site that is currently a small shopping center owned by Cartel Properties and holds several small businesses and The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill. A marketing representative for the restaurant has not returned a request for comment.

“We have great synergy working together and look forward to bringing such an exciting development to Buckhead, a neighborhood currently undergoing a renaissance of its own. Dream Atlanta, Buckhead will be a community and cultural hub unique to the city for guests and locals alike,” said John Frasier of Cartel Properties in the release.

The hotel would be located just north of the intersection of Peachtree, Roswell and Paces Ferry roads in the Buckhead Village, which the release touted as a “district well-known for its walkability, modern boutique shopping and buzzing culinary scene.”

The hotel is planned to debut in 2021. It was designed by Atlanta-based architecture firm Cooper Carry, the release said. The plans still need to be reviewed and approved by Buckhead planning groups and city boards.

“Cartel Properties has made a big impact on revitalizing areas of Atlanta into vibrant neighborhoods, including Buckhead, a prospering community that’s known as a premier entertainment district,” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein in the release.