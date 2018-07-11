Atlanta Police are seeking a person of interest in a Forest Park carjacking in which the stolen vehicle was later used in a robbery and shooting outside Brookhaven’s Capital City Club.

“At this time we are not sure whether the same suspect was involved in both incidents but we can confirm the carjacked vehicle is the same vehicle used in the robbery and shooting in Atlanta,” Sgt. John Chafee said in a press release.

The carjacking took place July 6. On July 8 at about 12:15 a.m. the stolen car was used during a violent robbery in which one person was shot at the corner of West Brookhaven Drive and Capitol City Lane in Buckhead, at the Brookhaven border.

Three other victims told police they had left a wedding reception at the Capital City Club and were waiting for an Uber ride at the corner of West Brookhaven Drive and Capital City Lane. While they were waiting, a vehicle approached them and stopped a short distance away.

A young black male wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt got out of the vehicle, walked up to the four people waiting for their ride, took out a handgun and demanded their belongings, the victims told police.

The four gave the suspect their belongings, including wallets and cell phones and $100 in cash. When the suspect was walking to return to his car, one of the victims attempted to follow the suspect. The suspect then fired one round, striking the victim in the abdomen, according to police. The suspect then got into the vehicle and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the person seen in the video investigation can submit anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.