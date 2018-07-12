A developer is seeking to rezone the approximately 15 acres on Clairmont Road where the Ivy Place Apartments are located so it can tear down several buildings and replace them with two new buildings and increase the number of available units.

The apartment complex, at 3028 Clairmont Road, is just north of the intersection of Clairmont Road and I-85. The site is across from the Century Center office complex just over the Brookhaven border in Chamblee where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has an office building. The apartments are also close to Buford Highway, the planned Peachtree Creek Greenway and Montclair Elementary School.

The property is currently zoned RM-100 but includes the condition the property be limited to 8 units per acre. There are currently 17 buildings on site with 122 apartments. The complex was built in the 1970s.

Planners and Engineers Collaborative based in Peachtree Corners is asking the 8-unit per acre limitation be removed for a normal RM-100 zoning that allows 12 units per acre.

The company is proposing to tear down 6 of the 17 existing apartment buildings and replace them with two new split-level apartment buildings that would increase the density to 11.99 units per acre.

The 6 buildings to be torn down include 30 apartments. The developer states in application documents with the city it intends to build two “new style” buildings closer to Clairmont Road. These buildings are planned at 4-stories each containing 44 apartments each.

If approved, the redevelopment would bring the total development to 180 apartments, up from the current 122 apartments. Other plans include upgrading the clubhouse and a proposed landscape plan to save specimen trees.

Parking spaces would also increase from 238 to 319.

A major employer in Century Center is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Century Center was also part of a bitter annexation dispute between Brookhaven and Chamblee in 2013.

The rezoning request goes before the Planning Commission on Aug. 1.