The Atlanta Police Department began deploying bicycle officers in Buckhead in May to help increase response times to crimes.

“I’m thrilled because anything that can get away from automation and get more officers on street level and interacting with people is great,” Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said in a brief interview.

Bike officers can more efficiently navigate heavy traffic, including by cutting through parking lots, said APD spokesperson Sgt. John Chafee in an email.

The bike officers are part of a “joint effort” with MARTA, Chafee said.

The day after being assigned to Buckhead on May 10, the bike officers were able to catch up with three people darting between vehicles in rush hour traffic on Peachtree Road, later finding out one had an outstanding warrant for stealing from a car.

The bike officers were able to get to a shoplifting call quickly on June 1 and canvass the area to find the suspect, who had fought with security before escaping, Chafee said.