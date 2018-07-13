Atlanta Police announced July 13 that it has arrested a suspect in the Capital City Club shooting that occurred July 8.

Police arrested 17-year-old Jayden Myrick, charging him with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, APD said in a press release.

Four guests were robbed at gunpoint July 8 while waiting for a car after a wedding at the club, which is located on the Brookhaven and Buckhead border at 53 West Brookhaven Dr. One victim followed the suspect and was shot, according to police.

The car used by the suspect was previously used a July 6 carjacking in Forest Park, police said.

Police are still looking for the driver of the car that was used by the suspect to flee the scene, police said.