If you’re heading down to the Pine Mountain region for a weekend – or longer – getaway, you might want to time your trip around some of these fun festivals and events.

Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival

Set for Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, dozens of hot hair balloons take part in the event – including the spectacular Friday Night Balloon Glow

– along with music, food and more at Callaway Gardens. Info: callawaygardens.com.

Old Chipley Town Fair

Head to Pine Mountain on Sept. 29 for local crafts, pottery, metalwork, woodwork, food and entertainment. Spend the day strolling down Pine Mountain’s picturesque streets or shopping in downtown Pine Mountain’s and Chipley Village’s shopping centers, each filled with unique shops and boutiques. Information: pinemountain.org.

Warm Springs Harvest Hoe Down

Enjoy the changing of the fall colors with the Annual Harvest Hoe Down Festival on Oct. 13 in downtown Warm Springs. Arts, crafts, food vendors, kids’ activities, entertainment throughout the day, kiddie train rides, fruit and vegetable stand, hands-on crafts for children, and more are planned. The parade will be held at 11 a.m. Information: exploregeorgia.org.

Manchester Railroad Days

Calling all railroad fans! Come out and see the personal collection displays, model layouts, outdoor display, and view trains from Railfan Observation Deck. The event will take place Oct. 19-20. Information: exploregeorgia.org.