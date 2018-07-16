Tenant demand at Atlanta Tech Village is big enough that the startup business center may add a rooftop office to its tower at the corner of Piedmont and Lenox roads in Buckhead.

A conceptual design for the boxy office addition – which is still unconfirmed as a solid plan — was presented July 11 to the Development Review Committee of Special Public Interest District 12, a zoning area in central Buckhead.

Architect Prem Kumar presented the concept of a “small, minor addition” in the form of a one-story office about 1,800 to 2,000 square feet in area and about 14 feet tall. He said that Tech Village has a tenant specifically interested in rooftop office space and has a high demand in general.

Karen Houghton, Tech Village’s vice president, in an email declined to name the tenant and said the concept is still tentative.

“It is still only in the very early discovery days and not confirmed yet. Stay tuned!” said Houghton.

Tech Village is currently home to more than 300 tech businesses, she said.

The six-story Tech Village tower has a roof deck and shade structure. Kumar said those would remain in the office addition plan, but would be slightly reduced.

The rooftop office would not be visible from the street, and no further parking spaces would be added for it, he said. An existing elevator would serve the office.

The rough design concept focuses on a glass wall to provide most of the light, with narrow or no windows in the rest due to strong sunlight or poor views. Finishes have not been determined, but would be “high-end,” according to a written description provided to the committee.

The committee, which met at Tower Place 100, had no formal comment, since the project as presented triggers its review only as new construction, not in any particular details.