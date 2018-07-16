DeKalb County voters can take a look at sample ballots online for the Democratic, Republican and nonpartisan races slated for the July 24 runoff election.

Early voting is taking place through July 20. People can early vote Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, Ga., 30032.

For Democratic voters in DeKalb, a runoff for the 6th Congressional District nomination is to be determined between Kevin Abel and Lucy McBath. The 6th Congressional District includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, Cobb County and other north Fulton communities.

The winner will face U.S. Rep. Karen Handel in November. Read more about Abel and McBath in our Voters Guide by clicking here.

Other Democratic races include a runoff for the DeKalb County Commission seat with incumbent Gregory Adams facing Lorraine Cochran-Johnson; state school superintendent between Sid Chapman and Otha E. Thornton Jr; and for Superior Court judge between Tunde Akinyele and Latisha Dear-Jackson.

Republican voters will choose between gubernatorial candidates Casey Cagle and Brian Kemp with the winner taking on Democrat Stacey Abrams in November. The Lt. Governor’s race is also in a runoff with Geoff Duncan facing off against David Shafer and the Secretary of State runoff is between David Belle Isle and Brad Raffensperger.

Republicans will also vote between Akinyele and Dear-Jackson for DeKalb Superior Court judge.

For more DeKalb County voter information, click here.