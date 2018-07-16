The Sandy Springs City Council is planned to consider allowing residents to vote on extending Sunday alcohol this November at its July 17 meeting, according to the agenda.

The state law, commonly called the “brunch bill,” was passed by the Georgia legislature in its latest session and allows cities to vote on extending Sunday alcohol sales to 11 a.m. instead of 12:30 p.m.

If the resolution is passed by city council, the proposal would be added to the Nov. 6 ballot, which will also include other high profile races such as Georgia governor and state legislature seats.

The city council will discuss the resolution at its July 17 meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.