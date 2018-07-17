The Brookhaven and Dunwoody Police Departments will return to Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, for the annual National Night Out on Aug. 7, an event designed to promote community and police partnerships. The event begins at 6 p.m.

The Sandy Springs Police, which has in years past been part of the annual National Night Out at Perimeter Mall with Dunwoody and Brookhaven, this year will instead hold its own event at its new City Springs mixed-use civic center on the City Green.

The Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Brookhaven and Johns Creek Police Departments make up the North Metro SWAT team and for the past several years have gathered together at Perimeter Mall to display their own as well as shared equipment and vehicles.

The event also includes children’s activities and other entertainment.

Sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out was founded 35 years ago and agencies from all 50 states take time to meet with families and neighbors to answer questions and update residents on happenings in their departments.

Many local businesses and community groups will also be participating in the event and will have display booths set up.