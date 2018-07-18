State Sen. Fran Millar (R-Dunwoody) was recently elected as chair of the Southern Regional Education Board’s Legislative Advisory Council and has also been appointed to serve on a senate committee on dyslexia.

Millar’s district includes Dunwoody and portions of Brookhaven and Sandy Springs.

Millar has been a member of the SREB Legislative Advisory Council since 2012 and is the chair of the state Senate’s Higher Education Committee.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle also recently announced the appointment of Millar to chair the Senate study committee on dyslexia. Legislation to create the committee was sponsored by Millar.

The committee will be looking at study community-based solutions to better identity the needs of Georgia’s dyslexic students, according to a press release.

“Dyslexia affects 1 in 5 Georgians – more students than any other learning disability, which is why our state is taking the necessary steps to ensure early intervention and awareness,” Millar said in the press release.

He faces Democrat Sally Harrell in the Nov. 6 election.