The Buckhead Community Improvement District has released a request for firms to survey the land for the proposed park over Ga. 400.

The study is planned to be funded by a $600,000 grant awarded to the CID last month from the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank, a state program.

The request for qualifications was distributed July 10. Responses are due July 31.

The study would include land and utility surveys around the Ga. 400 right of way between Peachtree and Lenox roads, according to the document.

The proposed park has been estimated to cost $250 million and would cap Ga. 400 between Peachtree and Lenox roads.