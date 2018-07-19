Ray Mock, the co-founder and the director of operations at the Chastain Park Conservancy, has died.

A lifelong resident of Buckhead, Mock’s July 15 death has brought many people to share memories about spending time at school or at the park on social media and his obituary page. He was 66.

Mock was the first employee of the Chastain Park Conservancy, a nonprofit that supports the Buckhead park, and served as its director of operations, overseeing the grounds since 2003, the obituary said. He also once served as the director of operations at Park Pride, according to the obituary.

“Ray has been a friend to the CPC since before the conservancy was even a formal organization. As the founder of the CPC, he was our first employee, a local historian and a constant advocate for the Park,” Rosa McHugh, the director of the conservancy, wrote on the organization’s website. “He will be missed by so many.”

Mock attended Garden Hills Elementary and North Fulton High when he grew up in Buckhead, according to his obituary. Many people shared memories of playing school sports together and helping Boy Scouts with their Eagle Scout projects at the park.

“Ray was an invaluable and unstoppable advocate for Chastain Park, along with being a knowledgeable historian. We stand in awe of his years of dedication, expertise and hard work to make Chastain Park the amazing place we all know and love,” the North Buckhead Civic Association wrote in its email newsletter.

Visitation will be held July 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at H.M. Patterson and Son-Spring Hill Chapel, 1020 Spring St. A memorial service will follow on July 20 at 11 a.m. at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road.