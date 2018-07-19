The Sandy Springs City Council approved an agreement to house prisoners at the city of Smyrna’s jail at its July 17 meeting.

Sandy Springs prisoners were formerly transported to and housed at Pickens County’s jail. The county notified Sandy Springs that, due to a “severe” staffing shortage, it could no longer transport the prisoners, according to the city. Because Pickens County’s jail is over 50 miles away from Sandy Springs, the city determined it needed a new option.

Smyrna has agreed to house the prisoners at a cost of $50 per day per inmate, according to the agreement.

The city council vote was 5-0. Councilmember Andy Bauman was absent.

The jail has 64 beds and an average daily population of 45 inmates, with an average length of stay of three-and-half days, according to the city of Smyrna’s website.