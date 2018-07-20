Adult-film star Stormy Daniels, whose alleged affair with President Trump has made her a national figure, has canceled her scheduled July 22 performances at Brookhaven’s Pink Pony, according to the strip club’s owner.

Pink Pony owner Dennis Williams said Daniels’ agent cited “personal reasons” for the cancellation and that the rest of her national tour was canceled as well. Williams said Daniels was a “no-call no-show” at another club’s event last night in her national tour.

Williams called the cancellation “extremely disappointing” and “rude,” and said it “really exhibits her character.”

Dwayne Crawford, whom Williams identified as Daniels’ representative on the tour, did not immediately respond to phone and email messages. Social media accounts for Daniels and Crawford appear not to have been updated for a couple of days.

Daniels has become somewhat of a household name in recent months after she alleged she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 in hush money from Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, before the 2016 election.

Her Pink Pony cancellation came shortly after news reports that Cohen had secretly recorded a conversation with Trump about a hush-money payment in another, different alleged affair.

Daniels ran into controversy on an earlier tour stop when she was arrested by undercover police officers for allowing them to touch her during a July 11 strip club performance in Columbus, Ohio. She and her attorney claimed the arrest was a set-up, and the charges were quickly dropped.

Williams was eager to host Daniels at the Pink Pony, though he previously said he is personally a “strong Trump supporter.” He had indicated the club would host some sort of special “presidential” style side entertainment to go along with her performance.

In a brief email announcing that Daniels had “flaked out on us,” Williams said, “We are suffering a financial loss by money spent for promotional, set-up expenses and marketing costs.”

Speaking by phone on his way to the club shortly after hearing of the cancellation, Williams said he felt “overwhelmed.”

“I just can’t express enough… the words ‘unprofessional’ and ‘rude,’ and it really exhibits her character,” he said.

Williams said Daniels’ agent had given a broad explanation for the cancellation. “The reason being, she had personal problems, and it was personal, and her agent doesn’t want to share [the details] with us,” Williams said. “But I have dealt with entertainers, and professional entertainers, who are very unreliable because they have very sensitive egos.”