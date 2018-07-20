The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road lane closures

July 23-30: Between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive, one left lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

July 20-21: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one left lane and one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

July 26-27: Westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

July 26-27: Eastbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closure

July 25-27: Southbound ramp to I-285 westbound ramp closed, with detour on Glenridge Connector, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

July 20-21: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

July 20-21: Southbound between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

July 20-21: Southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

July 20-21: Northbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway lane closures

July 22-27: Eastbound between Barfield Road and Crestline Parkway, and westbound at Barfield Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On July 24 and 27, 1:30 to 2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have period traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.