The victim of the July 8 Capital City Club shooting died July 21, the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

The victim, Christian Broder, was shot after he and three other wedding guests were robbed outside the club, which is on the Buckhead and Brookhaven border, APD said.

Police arrested 17-year-old Jayden Myrick July 13, charging him with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, APD said in a press release.

“This is now a homicide investigation and investigators plan to upgrade charges to murder,” APD spokesperson John Chafee said in an email.