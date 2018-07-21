Volunteers harvested pears from a tree at the historic Dunwoody Farmhouse at Mount Vernon and Chamblee-Dunwoody roads on July 14.
More than 280 pounds of pears were taken from the tree in the annual event and donated to the Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs and Malachi’s Storehouse at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church on North Peachtree Road, both of which give groceries to those in need.
Volunteers included City Councilmember John Heneghan and a group from Temple Emanu-El, among others.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Pears come raining down from a tree onto a tarp held by volunteer harvesters
Volunteers Hope Follmer, left, and Robert Wittenstein perch in the tree to carefully shake pears from the branches onto a tarp held by other volunteers.
Robert Wittenstein stands amid the branches during the pear harvest.
Volunteers sort the harvest.
Luke Loustalot, 2, helps City Councilmember John Heneghan place pears into buckets.