Volunteers harvested pears from a tree at the historic Dunwoody Farmhouse at Mount Vernon and Chamblee-Dunwoody roads on July 14.

More than 280 pounds of pears were taken from the tree in the annual event and donated to the Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs and Malachi’s Storehouse at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church on North Peachtree Road, both of which give groceries to those in need.

Volunteers included City Councilmember John Heneghan and a group from Temple Emanu-El, among others.

Photos by Phil Mosier.