The Brookhaven Braves baseball team, made up of 7-year-old players, recently won the 7U State Championship in Dacula. The team plays in the Murphey Candler Baseball League.

“This summer is the group’s first exposure to tournament baseball. A summer season filled with four tournaments which included a runner-up finish, a championship finish, and then ultimately a state championship finish,” head coach Ronnie Robinson Jr. said.

The 7U Brookhaven Braves finished 12-5-1 overall.

In the Georgia State Championship 7U Division, the Brookhaven Braves tied the Hopewell Broncos 11-11, defeated the Parkview Panthers 15-6, defeated the East Side Tornadoes, defeated the Hopewell Broncos 24-7 and, finally, defeated the Grayson Rams 17-15 to become Georgia state champions.